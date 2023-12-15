Ascension Parish - Director of Music and Liturgy

Church of the Ascension in Bismarck is seeking a director of music and liturgy. The director of music and liturgy works closely with the pastor in planning music and liturgies for the parish, as well as oversees musicians and liturgical volunteers. This position can be part-time or full-time depending on the right candidate. Qualifications: It is preferred that the candidate is an engaged, active Catholic who is a skilled instrumentalist and conductor, capable of developing ensembles and coordinating various musicians. We are seeking an individual conversant with the broad spectrum of beautiful liturgical music including sacred hymns and contemporary congregational music. The candidate should possess a bachelor’s degree in music and strong skills in communication, technology, interpersonal relations, and have the ability to multi-task. Ideal candidate must be comfortable being led by the pastor and hence, a docility of heart is a desired disposition. Compensation/Benefits: Salary is based on education and experience and includes a full range of benefits including a 401K plan, along with the opportunity to earn additional income from funerals and weddings. Please submit a cover letter and resume, along with three points of reference to Beth Kathol, Parish Business Manager, Church of the Ascension, 1905 South 3rd Street, Bismarck, ND 58504 or bkathol@ascensionbismarck.org. The Diocese of Bismarck requires a complete background check.