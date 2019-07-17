Assistant Director of Childcare Center, Jamestown

St. John’s Academy is also seeking a passionate and enthusiastic person to be the Assistant Director of Childcare. This salaried, full-time position offers full benefits and begins August 1st, 2019. Applicants must possess a desire to provide a loving, safe environment for children that is focused on the wellbeing and development of the whole child. Email Jeff Trumbauer, Principal, at: jeff.trumbauer@k12.nd.us with a letter of interest, resume and three professional references. Applications will be reviewed until the position is filled. St. John’s Academy Childcare partners with St. John’s Academy Elementary School and St. James Basilica to offer summer childcare and before, during and after school childcare for children 3 years old and above. Established in 1890, St. John’s Academy in Jamestown, North Dakota offers a Catholic education to over 200 Preschool, Pre-Kindergarten and K-6 students in the Jamestown area.