Associate Director, Office of Mission Advancement, Bismarck

The Diocese of Bismarck has a new, full-time, job opening for the Associate Director of the Office of Mission Advancement. This individual will work in the Bismarck Office closely with the Director of the Office of Mission Advancement, local parishes, school administrators, and the Board of Directors of the Catholic Foundation of Western North Dakota. This person will assist with seeking out opportunities and developing/implementing initiatives to identify, cultivate and solicit prospects to ensure a strong base of ongoing financial support for the Diocese of Bismarck. The Associate Director must be an active, practicing Catholic. A bachelor’s degree in the business, management, marketing, or communications field is required. In addition, occasional daytime, evening, and overnight travel are required.
The salary is commensurate with experience and the Diocese offers a full benefits package. All offers of employment are pending a clear background check and reference check.
The position is open until filled. Please submit cover letter, resume, three references and diocesan application for employment to Denise Jordan, PO Box 1575, Bismarck, ND 58502 or djordan@bismarckdiocese.com. The application can be found at www.bismarckdiocese.com under About then Job Openings. If you have any questions, please call Denise at (701) 204-7212.