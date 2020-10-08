Asst. Food Coordinator - St. Joseph, Mandan

St. Joseph Catholic Montessori School in Mandan seeks an assistant to our food coordinator. The position is for up to 4 hours per day five days a week. This is an hourly part time position that pays $14/hour. The assistant will help the coordinator to organize meals for breakfast and lunch as well as cleanup. We exist to help children to become prepared to live faithfully in this world and ultimately for friendship with God in the next. Candidates will need to demonstrate support for our Catholic mission and identity. Saint Joseph Catholic Montessori School is a parish school operated by the parish of Saint Joseph Catholic Church. If interested, please send cover letter and resume to school@sjsjmandan.org or call 701-663-9563 for an application.