Do you ever struggle with the direction to turn at the intersection of faith and science?



Enter into the mystery with nationally-known clergy/speaker Fr. Robert Spitzer.



Jesuit Father Spitzer will be in Bismarck offering one public presentation on Tuesday, April 25 at 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Church in Bismarck. His talk, “Science at the Doorway to God - Latest Evidence of God Through Physics” will tackle a range of topics on the human soul, near-death experiences, the Shroud of Turin, and more.



Father says to bring your skeptical family, friends and children. The presentation is open to all at no charge.



About Fr. Spitzer

Fr. Robert Spitzer, S.J., Ph.D., is the founder and president of the Spitzer Center. A scholar, teacher, author, and seasoned leader, Fr. Spitzer is pre-eminently a theologian and philosopher. His other fields of expertise, however, include management science, finance, ethics, and physics.





Through the Spitzer Center, he hopes to bring knowledge and decades of experience to bear on the needs of the Church, with the goal of helping Catholic organizations to grow in wisdom, faith, effectiveness, and zeal for God’s work.





Fr. Spitzer has been instrumental in shaping the vision and curricula of the Center. His live speaking engagements are reserved for diocesan clergy retreats and convocations, major diocesan events, and associations of Catholic educators and physicians.





Formerly the president of Gonzaga University for 11 years, Fr. Spitzer significantly increased the programs and curricula in faith, ethics, service, and leadership. He led the efforts to build 20 new facilities, increased the student population by 75%, and raised more than $200 million for scholarships and capital projects.





He has written five books on such diverse topics as: practical spirituality, faith and physics, philosophy, pro-life apologetics, and leadership and organizational development. His scholarly articles have appeared in various business, philosophy and scientific journals.





He has produced seven television series for EWTN: Healing the Culture, The Spirit of Catholic Leadership, Suffering and the Love of God, Finding God through Faith and Reason, Five Pillars of the Spiritual Life, Jesus-Emmanuel, and The Heavens Proclaim the Glory of God.





A much sought-after speaker, Fr. Spitzer has personally conducted retreats and convocations for priests, deacons and educators in many dioceses across the United States. He has also addressed corporate, academic, scientific, and governmental audiences, including senior leaders at the Pentagon, Tony Blair’s Cabinet in London, and leaders of both sides of the Northern Ireland conflict.





His many media appearances include: Larry King Live (debating Stephen Hawking and prominent colleagues on God and modern physics), the Today Show (debating on the topic of active euthanasia), The History Channel in “God and The Universe,” and a multiple part PBS series “Closer to the Truth.”





Born in Honolulu, Hawaii in 1952, Fr. Spitzer entered the Society of Jesus in 1974, was ordained a priest on June 11, 1983, and took final vows April 4, 1992.



—Staff report

