Authentic lay Catholic leadership for the world

Tepeyac Leadership Inc. (TLI), an Arizona-based, non-profit organization, is in the business of forming Catholic leaders.
Catholic professionals are invited to take part in a five-month program meeting virtually one night a week from February through June. The TLI program forms lay Catholics to go out to insert themselves into discussions in the secular world to be Catholic influences in their workplaces and communities. The goal is to be a Catholic voice where decisions are made such as healthcare, finance, education, government, among other industries.
Author and Bismarck news anchor Monica Hannan, who serves on TLI’s Central Regional Advisory Board, noted that TLI is primarily meant to help lay Catholics to become leaders, both in their professional realms and their communities while integrating their faith into every aspect of life.
“Our chosen leaders determine much about our lives—from what taxes we pay to what we teach in our schools. TLI’s focus is on forming leaders who not only live their faith but turn to it when making those important decisions that impact all of us,” Hannan commented.
The online sessions often start with discussion on a brief reading handout provided the prior week. Participants then hear from two or three speakers per night. Then, the facilitator starts a virtual Q&A panel, where the participants interact with the experts. The sessions typically end with an exercise or dynamic, such as discussion in small groups (through virtual breakout rooms) meant to help participants digest the content and grow in fellowship.
The sessions are in-person virtual format and never pre-recorded. The panelists are Catholic professionals and seasoned lay leaders from around the world with expertise in different areas of secular life. About 90% of speakers are lay Catholics. A small number of presenters are priests or consecrated religious.
The TLI program is for all Catholic professionals looking to bring their faith from the pew and out into the world—putting faith into action.
“I think it’s clear from a young person’s response to what is societally correct, that they are compelled to do what society has told them is ethically right,” Hannan explained. “Rather than having the court of common opinion determine what that is, I believe it’s important for today’s leaders to better understand the tenets of their Catholic faith and use that as their guide both in business and in life. After all, those laws were given to us by our Lord.”
Open enrollment is from Oct. 1 to Nov. 10. Flexible payment plans are available. An early-bird discount is available if applied and admitted by Oct. 20.
Available Oct. 1 will be a short documentary film, “The Hour of the Laity,” which features Bishop Emeritus Thomas Olmsted, of the Diocese of Phoenix, and talks about the need for lay Catholics to engage society as leaders. It will be available on their YouTube and Facebook accounts. They will also offer a virtual open house for prospective participants to ask questions on Thursday, Oct. 13. Those interested must sign up for this private virtual event at this link: tliprogram.org/event/virtual-open-house/.
For more details about Tepeyac Leadership Initiative and program costs, go to tliprogram.org.