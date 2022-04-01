‘Baby Bump’ event in Bismarck

A new event called “Bundle Up Your Baby Bump” is coming to Bismarck.
Bundle Up Your Baby Bump is a free baby item giveaway hosted by the Pregnancy, Parenting, and Adoption Services program at Catholic Charities North Dakota. This event started in Fargo and has been very successful at helping families in need. All new and expectant parents are welcome to come shop for free baby supplies. Items are gently used and are donations from generous community members.
Bundle Up Your Baby Bump Bismarck will be held at Ministry on the Margins (201 N. 24th St.) on Saturday, May 7 from noon to 3 p.m.
The event was born from identifying a need and involving the community in helping fulfill that need. The Bundle Up Your Baby Bump event is one real way to serve a need, pass along God’s compassion and hope, and a few thousand baby items one event at a time.
“In exploring ways to walk with and support expectant parents or those with children facing financial difficulties and other stressors, we identified that there are families throughout our communities that are in need of baby items due to these various factors,” explained Kristal Huntley-Egemo of Bismarck’s Catholic Charities office. “We believe this event also provides the community the ability to be part of providing for those most in need.”
Donations needed
Donations of all baby items including clothing, toys, supplies, etc. are welcome from the public. Items can be dropped off at the Bismarck Catholic Charities office at 600 S. 2nd St, Suite 150 or the Minot Catholic Charities office at 216 S. Broadway, Suite 202, at the attention of Kristie Urness.
Since April of 2019, the Fargo Catholic Charities office has held the Bundle Up Your Baby Bump three times. It has been a great success and has grown each time it has been held. The event has provided hundreds of families and children with many needed necessities.
Kristal, who works with the Pregnancy Parenting and Adoption Program with Catholic Charities North Dakota, shared that the agency is dedicated to supporting children and families in need and are excited to offer this event to families across the state.
“We provide not only baby items but ongoing support through their pregnancy and following the birth. We honor these parents, first for choosing life, and for wanting to be successful parents. Providing these items assists in alleviating financial stressors during a time that can be very difficult.”
All items are free. Parents, expectant parents and anyone else that is in need of baby items such as clothes (up to about 5T), toys and miscellaneous baby supplies are welcome to the event on May 7.
Find out more about the event at their Facebook event page: Bundle Up Your Baby Bump Bismarck.