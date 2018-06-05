by Abbey Nagel

It’s Christmas in the summer this year for First Choice Clinic, as they look forward to receiving new ultrasound machines this summer. Each of the clinics in North Dakota (Bismarck, Fargo, and Devils Lake) will receive 3D/4D ultrasound machines that will replace the eight to ten year-old machines they currently use. The new machines will provide clearer quality images for the clinic’s clients.



The gift of the machines, valued around $34,000 each, is made possible through the Knights of Columbus in North Dakota. The fundraising for the new machines began back in December, with Peter Deichert in charge of the Bismarck initiative for the Knights.



The Knights have been passionate about helping First Choice Clinic for years, as they spearheaded the first initiative eight years ago for their current ultrasound machines. “Machines have not only improved a lot,” said Deichert, “but if the older machines would break down, there wouldn't really be parts for it anymore.”



Angela Wambach, Executive Director of First Choice Clinic, agrees that it is time for an upgrade. It is recommended that ultrasound machines are replaced every 5-7 years and parts and service for older machines can be hard to come by.



“I have seen stats of 78-92% of women who see an ultrasound will chose life,” said Wambach. “I do believe that these new machines will have a greater impact because of the quality of the image, making it more clear to see the image as a baby.”



Bismarck clinic



The Bismarck Clinic has already seen 620 clients this year, which is very high considering last year they saw a total of 944 throughout the entire year. In other words, the need for quality medical equipment is necessary for the clinic, as they continue to serve so many within the community.



“Anyone with a positive pregnancy test receives an ultrasound,” shared Donna Miller, Client Care Director at the Bismarck Clinic. And, with the clinic having performed nearly 200 ultrasounds last year, the new machines will be well used.



“Each situation is unique, but many moms are shocked to see that so much development has taken place before she even realized she might be pregnant,” Miller explained. “Being able to point these things out on the ultrasound is truly valuable. Many times, when a parent sees their baby hiccup, or suck their thumb, or even just kick or turn, they are able to affirm life.”



The mission of First Choice Clinic is to provide education and healthcare services to empower individuals to make life affirming choices. Having an ultrasound machine that will better show the life of unborn children to their parents is an essential part of this education and healthcare. By promoting the initiative, the Knights of Columbus and all who have donated to the cause have helped First Choice accomplish their mission.



Fundraising efforts



Deichert said he is working closely with the Knights of Columbus councils in the Bismarck and Mandan Districts. Funds were mainly raised through advertising with flyers and church bulletins, approaching business places and promoting the cause at council meetings.



The Bismarck and Fargo KC councils raised half of the funds for the three machines, and the other half will come from a match provided by the Supreme Council. As of early April, the North Dakota Knights of Columbus had already reached their goal and sent the check to First Choice. Once they receive the matching check from the Supreme (national) Council, they will be purchasing the machines, explained Deichert. They hope to have the machines in the clinic and in use by the end of June.



While the initial money has been raised for the machines, there will be ongoing needs for their upkeep. The machines need to be serviced annually, there are additional supplies that are used when doing ultrasounds and there will be the expense of training the staff to the use the machines. People who wish to do more to help the clinic with this initiative can continue to donate to First Choice to help them with these ongoing expenses, encouraged Deichert.



“The initiative was a huge success and we wish to thank all of the people who contributed and all of the churches that helped by putting the information in their bulletins,” said Deichert. “It’s because of all of the kind people in the area who want to save babies that we can have this new machine.”



Wambach echoed this appreciation, saying that the clinics are “very grateful to all those that have supported the Knights, First Choice Clinic, and this ultrasound initiative. We feel so blessed.”



