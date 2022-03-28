Baby supplies event May 7

Catholic Charities North Dakota is hosting a “Bundle Up Your Baby Bump” event in Bismarck on Saturday, May 7. The first-ever event held in the Bismarck Diocese offers free baby items and supplies for expectant and new parents. The shopping event will be from 12 to 3 p.m. at Ministry on the Margins at 201 N. 24th St. in Bismarck. Those wishing to donate new and good used items may drop off their donations at the local Catholic Charities office at 600 S. 2nd St., Suite 150. Items of baby clothing, blankets, crib sheets, bottles, toys, strollers, etc. are welcome. More information can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/pregnancyandadoptionND.