Banquets in diocese for bisonCatholic

St. Paul’s Newman Center on the campus of NDSU in Fargo, known as bisonCatholic, reaches young adults through vital campus ministry. Come be a part of this exciting ministry for the church by joining bisonCatholic at their fall banquets in Bismarck on Thursday, Oct. 3 at the University of Mary and in Dickinson at the Ramada by Wyndham Grand Dakota Hotel on Thursday, Oct. 10. The keynote speaker for Bismarck is John Leyendecker, Director of Mission at Holy Family School of Faith Institute, and, in Dickinson, David Richman, NDSU Men’s Head Basketball Coach and convert, will be speaking. Registration is free and can be found online at www.bisonCatholic.org or by calling the Newman Center at 701-235-0142.