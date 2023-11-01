Be of service to His people: Answering the call to the diaconate

We rejoice that God has raised up the diaconate within the Church in service to His people.
With his recent ordination, Deacon John Burke, has been added to the ranks of servants for our diocese. He was ordained by Bishop Kagan on Oct. 20 at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit in Bismarck. Deacon Burke serves the parishes of St. Charles in Bowman, St. Mary in Marmath and St. Mel in Rhame.
John’s call to the diaconate was born from a deep feeling of being drawn to service of the Church during his life. He’s held various roles of service at his parish, be it the finance council, building committee and faith formation teacher. It’s in these positions of service that opened his heart to thoughts of the diaconate.
It was his former pastor, Fr. Paul Eberle, who first planted the seed for a vocation to the diaconate a few years ago. In passing, Fr. Eberle asked John if he’d ever considered becoming a deacon. At first, John was resistant to the idea. But after consideration with his wife, Amy, they decided to give it a try.
Five years of formation within the diocesan diaconate program have led Deacon John to this point.
“My feelings, thoughts and emotions leading up to ordination covered the entire spectrum—from peaceful and resolute all the way to questioning if I’m making the right decision,” Deacon John admitted. “It’s definitely been a process of discerning the ‘good spirit’ from the ‘bad spirit.’ Going through the five-day retreat before ordination was a grace-filled time filled with affirmation.”
These years of formation are filled with intense prayer, discernment, as well as many days of classroom study and spiritual formation.
“The Lord has definitely had a hand in sustaining me during the five-year formation process,” Deacon John said. “Through the support of my family and fellow classmates in the program, this has become a reality. Also, realizing that this is the Lord’s diaconate has given me peace.”
Going forward, Deacon John assumes the role of all deacons within the diocese. Their duties are to help make the daily work of priests to be carried out with greater effect. Deacons assist at Eucharistic liturgies, perform baptisms, witness marriages, preside at funeral rites, give benediction during Eucharistic adoration, teach the faith on various levels and serve as chaplains in hospitals and prisons. Deacons are also often a strong presence within the communities in which they serve through working with the poor and those in need. In many ways, the presence of deacons creates avenues for more people to encounter Christ.
Deacon John said he sees himself continuing to teach the faith to youth because he finds it very rewarding, among many other ministries in the parishes that he serves.
Deacon John added, “During the recent five-day retreat someone told me that one of the reasons God called me to this vocation was that I will probably enjoy it. That affirming comment has given me another reason to smile while serving at the altar.”