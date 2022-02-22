Beginning Experience Weekend March 11-13

The Beginning Experience Weekend is a Friday evening to Sunday afternoon program for adults grieving the loss of a love relationship through death, divorce or separation, who are ready to come to terms with their loss and begin to move forward with their lives. The weekend program helps grieving single-again persons emerge from the darkness of grief into the light of a new beginning with the help of God, and move into the future with renewed hope. The weekend is March 11-13 at the Assumption Abbey in Richardton. Contact Elaine at 701-400-1941 for more information and to register.