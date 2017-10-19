Beginning Experience® Weekend Nov. 17-19

Divorced, separated and widowed men and women of all ages are encouraged to attend a Beginning Experience® weekend designed for those who wish to resolve the pain and grief of a marriage relationship that has ended, and who wish to create a more peace-filled future. The Beginning Experience Weekend will be held November 17-19, 2017 at Assumption Abbey in Richardton. The weekend begins Friday evening, November 17, and continues through Sunday afternoon, November 19, concluding with Mass. A $30 deposit is required. The full cost of the weekend is $125/person, but please do not let cost prevent you from inquiring. For more information and an application for yourself or for a friend, please call Elaine at 701-400-1941.