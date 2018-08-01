Beneath the veil

by Amanda Evinger

For many women, wearing a chapel veil is an opportunity to live in the light of eternity; to embrace a profound sense of the sacred and walk in humility.

“In the life of the Church, we veil things that are holy,” says Rev. Gary Benz, Pastor of Saint Mary's in New England and Saint Elizabeth of Hungary of Lefor. “For example, we veil the chalice and the tabernacles in our churches. When I see a woman come into the church with a chapel veil on, it says something about the meaning of motherhood and femininity. A woman gives a profound gift to the Church—either the gift of a human life with an eternal soul, or the gift of spiritual maternity. Women have so much to offer the Church by their unselfishness. By veiling, a woman reveals the feminine beauty of the Church, as well as her great dignity.”Those who wear a veil often feel that it enriches their friendship with the Blessed Mother, who was most likely always veiled, and deepens their dedication to her in a unique way.“Wearing the veil connects me to the Blessed Mother, and helps me imitate her virtues, especially her humility,” said Nicky Berg, who attends St. Boniface in Grenora. “When I put on my veil, I often picture that I am under the mantle of Mary; that it is her mantle I am wearing. It is so comforting to me to have this connection with her.”Consequently, many women notice that wearing the veil leads them to a more fervent, contemplative devotion to Our Lord, truly present in the Holy Eucharist, and allows them to grow in charity.“Wearing my veil at church reminds me that I am in the Real Presence of Jesus,” Nicky added. “It helps me to have a good interior disposition and prepare myself to have a spiritual encounter with the Creator of the Universe, the Creator of my soul. It reminds me to submit myself to the will of God. It helps to hold me accountable, and inspires me to act with dignity and respect all those around me.”The tradition of women wearing chapel veils has always been—and remains— a vibrant, capacious source of grace, flowing through the very lifeblood of Mother Church.“It has been a tradition of the Church ever since the time of the Apostles by recommendation of St Paul, (1 Corinthians 11:1-16), and it remains a valid tradition in the Catholic Church today, as Canon Law never abolished it,” Rev. Benz explained. “It is definitely not something the Church 'got rid of'!”Those who veil find the historical significance of the tradition to be a wellspring of inspiration.“Wearing a veil connects me with the past, as well as with the traditions of the Catholic Church,” Nicky shared. “I often think about all those women who have sustained the Church for more than 2,000 years. How wonderful their understanding was of all the symbolism that makes up our traditions, and how great their devotions were! Many of them wore veils to show love, visibly give recognition to the Real Presence of Jesus, and to humble themselves before God.”Contrary to popular opinion that veils set back the feminist movement, it’s quite the opposite. Those who veil find it to be a luminous witness to the prominent, matchless place that women have in the Catholic Church.“Throughout the centuries, there have been so many Catholic women who were truly strong, and joyfully endured the daily sacrifices they had to make for their families,” Nicky explained. “And, when they went to Mass, they wore a veil. By wearing a veil, I pay my respects to all of those faithful Catholic women who came before me. Throughout history, the Church has given women dignity and honor, not oppression. Mother Church has never seen women as mere property or worthless objects, unlike certain cultures or societies. From the beginning, Catholicism has asserted that there is much value to each woman’s life—a value that is priceless.”Some of the women express that it helps them to live out their feminine, maternal vocations in life, lending them much-needed grace and strength along the way.“As I have grown in my faith, I have come to understand the dignity of being a woman and to embrace my femininity,” Nicky said. “Wearing the veil helps me to embrace that side of me. It gives me the honor, beauty and dignity that God has bestowed on all women. It has helped me to embrace modesty and humility. I don’t feel like I have to act so tough anymore—that it is alright to be hidden under the veil.”Corrie Enander, also a parishioner of St. Boniface, feels that when she wears a chapel veil regularly, it encourages her on her journey as a wife, mother of four, and follower of Christ.“It has brought to light my place as heart of the family,” Corrie said. “I cover my head as a symbolic acknowledgment that I allow my husband to be head while I am heart of the home. We work mutually for the glory of God in the family. It also helps me stay focused on God and not others when I am at church. It gently reminds me to stay focused on why I am at Mass—to enter into conversation with Christ, and have divine contact with the King of Kings. It reminds me that I am a daughter of Christ the King.”However, in America today, wearing a chapel veil can be quite a challenge and sometimes a source of negative attention. Many women who wear one are ridiculed for doing so, or judged for thinking they are “holier than thou.”“I have to humbly say it that was my 13-year-old daughter who convinced it was time to veil,” Corrie said. “She had heard someone talking about 'the reasons for veiling' so she asked me to buy her a veil. I was shocked, and then I became nervous. I worried what other people would think of me, and I didn't want them to think I was trying to be holier than anyone else. I began to pray about it, and I felt that Jesus asked me, 'Is it about them or about Me?' Then I prayed, 'Lord it is ALL about you! I shall veil.' Then I felt peace, great peace. I have never been without now. Even at the ordinary form of the Mass, I veil.”Amazingly, despite opposition, this gorgeous spiritual practice is re-surging in the life of the Church, especially among younger women.“It is wonderful to see more and more women beginning to veil,” Corrie said. “There is a new wave of reverence for the Holy Mass in the Church today. The sense of sacred is returning to our hearts.”Becca Swenson, a homeschooling mother of five, recently began wearing a veil when she began attending the extraordinary form of the Mass at Christ the King in Mandan.“We started going to the Latin Mass regularly this fall and my two girls have been asking me if they can have a veil for Mass like the other little girls they see,” Becca shared. “It all seemed like an invitation from God, and I felt I needed to make the investment and give it a try. We learn Latin and live out the liturgical year in our home. Going to the Latin Mass just seemed to be like a logical place to put these things together.”Becca became further interested in wearing a chapel veil when she came across a popular Catholic blogger’s post that touched something inside of her heart.“The story in the following blog post got me thinking as well, and of course laughing because it's Jennifer Fulwiler (jenniferfulwiler.com/2013/02/notes-from-beneath-the-veil/)!” she remarked. “She makes a great point about veils deflecting attention from ourselves when we're in a holy place. I know distractions are a common challenge for me when I'm at Mass and I wouldn't want to be the cause of distraction if my hair is looking too great or too awful that day!”From a pastoral point-of-view, Fr. Benz observes that wearing a chapel veil allows one to focus on God alone, even amid the hustle and bustle of life. It fosters a unique sense of reflection in one's spirit, one that remains despite all the other things that clamor for one's attention.“Veiling is something profound,” he said. “During Mass, it is easy to become distracted, especially after Holy Communion. Wearing a mantilla, however, helps you look forward in church, at the tabernacle, and gives you spiritual focus. It also covers your beauty and takes away the pride that you can have about your appearance. It shows that you don't want attention drawn to yourself, but instead, to God. It brings your gaze to be totally set on Christ, and gives you the extra 'gift' of looking to Him, not to the world.”Chapel veils from the popular “Veils by Lily” can be purchased at Mayo Pharmacy in Bismarck.