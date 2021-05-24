Big Smoke BBQ cook off June 28

The Serra Club of North Central North Dakota present the Big Smoke BBQ cook off on Monday, June 28 at Flickertail Gardens on the State Fairgrounds, Minot. A Mass for religious vocations will be celebrated at 12:15 p.m. at St. Leo the Great. The event, starting at 5 p.m., features the cooking talents of priests, deacons and monks from across the diocese. The public is invited to enjoy food, fun and prizes. Tickets to the Big Smoke are $35 per adult and $80 per family that includes parents with children up to age 18. For tickets, contact Mike Ruelle at 701-839-4365 or 701-340-2915 or Karen Johnson at 701-240-5561.