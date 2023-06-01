Big Smoke BBQ June 25

The 6th Annual Serra Club of North Central North Dakota Big Smoke BBQ Competition is Sunday, June 25. Amateur pitmasters will face off at Flickertail Gardens on the N.D. State Fair Grounds. Gates open at 3 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from Serra Club members, at the door or by contacting Rob Lowe at 701-240-6063. Seminarians will be serving pulled pork, BBQ chicken thighs, salads and drinks. Competition entry fee is $100. For information and to register a team, contact Deacon Tom Magnuson at 701-389-0572. All proceeds from the event are used to foster and promote vocations to the priesthood and religious life.