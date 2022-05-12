Big Smoke BBQ June 26

The competition is intense, and the flavors are mouthwatering as amateur pit masters face off at the Serra Club of North Central North Dakota 5th Annual Big Smoke BBQ contest and dinner on Sunday, June 26 at the Flickertail Gardens at the N.D. State Fair Grounds in Minot. Gate opens at 3 p.m. The food court will be serving pulled pork, BBQ chicken thighs, salads and drinks beginning at 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by contacting Mike Ruelle at 701-839-4365 or 701-340-2915 or Karen Johnson at 701-240-5561. Amateur BBQ pit master teams can contact Deacon Tom Magnuson at 701-389-0572 for the rules of competition and to register your team by June 12. Entry fee is $100 per team. All proceeds from this event are used to foster and promote vocations to the priesthood and religious life.