Big Smoke II: another success story

by Grace Fisher

Rectory Brewing Company: Kevin Sebastian, Mike Vetter, Ed Steckler, Wayne Johnson and seminarian Dustin Johns.

Sherwood One: Fr. Adam Maus, pastor in Mohall, Sherwood, and Lansford, Jeff Volk, Chad Driscoll and Lowell Nelson, all of Sherwood.

Our Lady of Grace Burning Bush: Cody Eisenbraun, Scott Weston, Mike Nilson and Jeff Schmidt.

Smokin’ With Faith from United Methodist Church in Minot: Chris Rehder, Dennis Rehder, Mike Common and Randy Bell.

Team Fr. Corey Nelson, pastor in Tioga, Powers Lake and Ray: Thomas Magnuson and David Aleshire.

Team Fr. Fred Harvey, pastor of Little Flower in Minot: seminarians, Eric and Austin Artz, sons of Robert (also on the team) and Brenda Artz, Minot.

Assumption Abbey: Abbot Daniel Maloney, Brother Charles, Brother Simeon, Brother Maximillian, all of Richardton and Pete Deichert, a member of the Bismarck-Mandan Serra Club.

St. John the Apostle: Fr. David Richter, church pastor, and Lance Meyer, Minot.

Members of the Serra Club of North Central North Dakota estimated they had outdone their efforts of the previous year in attendance, participation, and likely, profits—all in support of seminarians and others in religious formation. The event, held July 9, was staged on the grounds of St. John the Apostle in Minot where Fr. David Richter is pastor.Our Lady of Grace Burning Bush Team was named the winner of the best tasting brisket among eight teams that competed in the event. The team was awarded the traveling trophy, passed on by Fr. Corey Nelson, last year’s winner among competing priests who vied for the top title. Each team was required to cook two briskets which were provided by the club.A close second was the Smokin’ With Faith group from United Methodist Church in Minot. Third place went to the Sherwood One Team. Results were determined by vote, ballots cast by those in attendance as they moved from booth to booth for a sample of brisket.Chris Morsfield, club treasurer, estimated that just under 400 people attended the event, not including team members, priests, seminarians, and brothers from Assumption Abbey at Richardton, who were guests at the Big Smoke. Profits are yet to be tallied. Last year’s event was attended by some 300 people and garnered more than $11,000 in profits that were distributed among four religious entities.In announcing the winners, club president Michael Ruelle expressed his enthusiasm for the success of the event. “Everything went so smoothly,” he said, “I think everyone had a good time. We were so pleased to see more young people here this year. That was one of our goals.” He thanked Fr. Richter who opened St. John’s facilities, and said he and other club members looked forward to next year’s Big Smoke.The day’s activities started with Mass, at which Bishop Kagan officiated. He was assisted by priests in attendance. A full meal, auction sale and raffle were included. A bounce house was provided for children. Violinist Will Schilling, choir director at St. Leo the Great in Minot, played the fiddle, and Gerald Schlag of Minot the accordion.The eight teams and their members were: