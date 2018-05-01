Big Smoke II set for July 9

After the success of last summer’s The Big Smoke—a benefit event for those in religious formation—members of the Serra Club of North Central North Dakota have set the date of Monday, July 9 for Big Smoke II. Like last year, the gathering will be held at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church in southwest Minot.



In announcing the date, Michael Ruelle, club president, said he anticipates attendance this year could reach 500. Some 300 people attended in 2017, he noted. The event raised more than $11,000 as part of the club’s mission to support seminarians, women religious, and others in religious formation.



Ruelle reported those proceeds have been distributed by the club to four entities: Rev. Joshua Waltz, vocations director for the Bismarck Diocese, Assumption Abbey at Richardton, the Discalced Carmelite Nuns of rural Hague, and the Partner With Parents Initiative at Bishop Ryan Catholic School in Minot.



Big Smoke I staged a dinner featuring five priests and a deacon as cooks and smokers of meat in competition with one another. Big Smoke II will be similar, activities to include a silent auction and a social hour. Details still are being developed.



The Big Smoke was the idea of Rev. Adam Maus, club chaplain and pastor of churches in Mohall, Lansford, and Sherwood. Father Corey Nelson, pastor of St. Thomas in Tioga, was declared the winner last year and awarded the traveling trophy.



The club is looking for 10 teams to compete. Teams can have up to 5 members, with at least one member of the team being a priest, deacon, religious, or seminarian or the team can represent a local KC Council. Competition brisket will be provided to each team, with the teams providing their own homemade or store-bought BBQ sauce. Judging will be by vote of those in attendance. The entry fee is $100 and registration deadline is Thursday, May 31.



As he did last year, the Most Reverend David Kagan, bishop of the diocese is schedule to offer Mass before the dinner. It is expected a contingent of priests will concelebrate.



Questions can be directed to Ruelle at 701-839-4365 or 340-2915 or Corey Bohlig at 701-509-7877.

