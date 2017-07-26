Bioethics Seminar Aug 11-12 at U of Mary

The University of Mary, in partnership with the National Catholic Bioethics Center (NCBC), on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 11-12, brings together world-renowned experts to discuss topics like: transgender and gender dysphoria; end of life decision-making; assisted reproductive technologies; prenatal and neonatal complications; stem cell research; and issues of cooperation between Catholic and non-Catholic institutions. Workforce professionals and the general public are encouraged to attend this event that takes place at Mary’s Bismarck campus. Register at www.umary.edu/bioethics or learn more by contacting the Director of Bioethics, Dr. Karen Rohr, at kmrohr@umary.edu or (701) 355-8113.