Bishop awarded as patriotic employer

Bishop Kagan was recently presented with the “Patriotic Employer” award by the North Dakota Army National Guard.



The nominating soldier was Msgr. Chad Gion who serves as chaplain in the 164 Engineer Battalion of the North Dakota Army National Guard based in Minot.



Monsignor Gion, who has achieved the rank of captain, wrote in his nomination, “Bishop David Kagan has been an enthusiastic supporter of the military generally and of my service in the North Dakota Amy National Guard specifically. The demands of my role as chaplain can vary month to month, week to week, and hour to hour. The Diocese of Bismarck, under the supervision of Bishop Kagan, has remained flexible and allowed me the time necessary to care for thousands of soldiers.”



With the knowledge of the nationwide shortage of military chaplains, Msgr. Gion goes on to write, “Arrangements have been made that allow me to provide the religious services, private counsel and ministry that soldiers and airmen rely on for their spiritual well-being.”



Monsignor Gion spoke of his personal service in conclusion, “Being in the National Guard is much more demanding than the ‘one weekend a month and two weeks a year’ that is discussed in advertisements. Bishop Kagan and the Diocese of Bismarck have supported me through time away for formal military education, periods of training and times of activation for state active duty. While I was deployed to Kosovo, Bishop Kagan personally assisted in covering Masses at my parish in Mandan. My duties and obligations to the National Guard are viewed as just as important as my responsibilities to the parishioners of the Diocese of Bismarck. I am thankful for Bishop Kagan’s love of soldiers and his willingness to support my continued membership in the North Dakota Army National Guard.”



The award was presented to Bishop Kagan by Msgr. Gion and Rob Keller, the state Public Affairs Director for the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve