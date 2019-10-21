Bishop-Elect Vetter schedule before he leaves

To give the faithful of the Diocese of Bismarck an opportunity to see Bishop-Elect Vetter before he leaves for Helena, MT, here is his upcoming schedule:
October 23 - 8:10 AM - Mass at St. Mary's Academy in Bismarck
October 24 - 8:20 AM - All-School Mass at St. Mary's Central High School in Bismarck
October 25 - 9:00 AM - Cathedral School Mass at Cathedral of the Holy Spirit in Bismarck
October 25-27 - Attending Diocese of Bismarck THIRST Conference at the Bismarck Event Center
November 2-3 - Final Sunday Masses at Cathedral of the Holy Spirit - Bishop-Elect Vetter will deliver the homily at each of these Masses. There will be an opportunity to say farewell to Bishop-Elect Vetter in the gathering space after each of those Masses.
November 4-14 - Attending retreat at Assumption Abbey in Richardton and then USCCB General Assembly in Baltimore, MD
November 15 - Leaving for Helena, MT
November 19-20 - Vigil and Ordination Mass in Helena, MT - For security reasons, the Vigil and Ordination Mass at the Cathedral of St. Helena will be ticketed events. The Vigil and Ordination Mass will be livestreamed at https://diocesehelena.org. The livestream of the Ordination Mass will also be played on the large projection screen in the main church of the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit on Wednesday, November 20 beginning at 3:00 PM CT.