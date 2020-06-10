Bishop Kagan established Saint Mary Sisters

Bishop Kagan has announced the decree of formation of the Public Association of the Christian Faithful for Women open to all single Catholic women between the ages of 18-35 who have a personal relationship with Christ and His Church, a clear aptitude towards learning and teaching, and an evident desire to live the evangelical counsels. Those seeking more information should contact Sister Mary Joseph Campbell in writing at PO Box 2576, Bismarck, ND 58502-0202. For more information on the St. Mary Sisters in the diocese, go to bismarckdiocese.com/public-association.