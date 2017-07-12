Bishop Kagan Welcomes New Bismarck Chapter of Legatus

Legatus, Latin for “ambassador,” is the only organization designed for top-ranking Catholic business leaders. Legatus helps members deepen their relationship with God and discover how Catholic truth and values can help them meet the challenges they face on a daily basis, living as “Ambassadors for Christ in the Marketplace.” Legatus members are committed to study, live and spread the faith in their business, professional and personal lives. Spouses are full members, providing additional opportunities to enhance marriage and family life. Monthly meetings start with Rosary, Confession and Mass, followed by socializing and fine dining - complemented by dynamic and informative presentations by expert or nationally known speakers. Bishop Kagan just welcomed a new Bismarck chapter, adding to our more than 90 chapters across the country. If you are, or were, a business owner, CEO, President, Managing Director or Managing Partner, Legatus would like to invite you to our international, non-profit business community. To learn more about our local and national events, as well as membership criteria, please contact BismarckLegatus@gmail.com or contact Carmen Tate at 575-973-7278 or ctate@legatus.org.