Bishops’ pilgrimage to Rome

With February here, I would like to speak with you about two things, the first looking back to last month and the second looking to the end of this month.
In mid-January, my brother bishops and I made our
Ad limina Apostolorum pilgrimage to Rome to report to Our Holy Father Francis about our dioceses in Region VIII of which there are ten—six in Minnesota, two in North Dakota and two in South Dakota. This pilgrimage takes its name from the very ancient practice of bishops traveling to Rome to offer Mass and pray at the tombs of the Apostles of St. Peter and St. Paul, and to have a visit with the Pope. Our visit this year began on Monday, Jan. 13 and went until Friday, Jan. 17. It is to be done about every five years and is to be a personal visit for each bishop.
The highlight of my visit was to be able to offer the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass at the tombs of Peter and Paul and we also offered Mass at the Basilicas of St. John Lateran and St. Mary Major. At each Mass, my intention was for you, God’s holy people of the Diocese of Bismarck. The next most important moment for me was the two- and one-half-hour conversation we bishops had with Pope Francis. It was a great blessing for me to be able to speak to him as he said, “as brother bishops.” I described, for him, our Diocese of Bismarck and he asked several questions about all of us, the clergy, religious and laity and he was very interested in three things: our vocations work, our Catholic education system of schools and programs and our charitable works and how we reach out to all those who come to our diocese from other countries. Pope Francis was most thoughtful both in his questions and in his responses. He did the same with each of the bishops in our group. What he advised all of us to do was to pray often each day for you and ourselves and then to be faithful and courageous to preaching and teaching the Truth of the Gospel to everyone. He said forcefully that it is fidelity in our prayer and works that pleases God and changes hearts. How true that is!
We saw Pope Francis on Monday and then after celebrating our Masses on the following days, we had appointments to visit with the prefects and staffs of many of the congregations and councils in Rome. These visits were helpful as we could ask specific questions about things in our dioceses and we received very good advice in many practical matters. It was a very good week and it was a blessing for me personally to have my faith and hope and charity strengthened by Peter’s successor.
The second thing I want to speak with you about is the season of Lent which will begin the last week of this month with Ash Wednesday on Feb. 26. This is the Church’s great season of reconciliation and renewal through fasting, prayer and good works or alms giving. Please make the decision to fully participate in Lent this year. Make the commitment to frequent or daily Mass, weekly confession, fast and abstain on the days appointed, be charitable by giving not from your surplus or extra but from some of your substance to the poor. Be intentional about your renewal as a beloved son or daughter of the Father, Who loved us so much that He gave up His Son for us.
You will find in this issue the regulations for fast and abstinence. Above all else, commit to daily prayer in Lent. We cannot live without it.