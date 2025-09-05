Bismarck Diocese Coordinator of Priests’ Services

Job Summary Responsibilities include serving as a resource to all diocesan priests as it relates to healthcare, insurance (healthcare, Medicare and long-term care), retirement planning and other benefits available to the priests of the diocese. Coordinate the ongoing needs of diocesan retired priests, including housing contracts for independent living at Emmaus Place or other types of skilled care at other facilities. Assists with transportation needs of retired priests and is available for medical appointments and consultations, if requested.
Essential Functions
Retired Priests · Procurement of housing contracts for independent living priests at Emmaus Place. · Coordinate nursing care contracts for priests, if needed. · Coordinate moving of residents into facilities and decorating rooms/apartments. · Assist with the medical needs of Emmaus Place residents, if requested, that may include medical appointments and medical consultations, medication supplies & consumption. · Assist Emmaus Place residents with acquisition of personal items, if requested. · Attend diocesan functions and assure that transportation for priests is provided as needed. · Be on call or arrange a third party to be on call 24/7, when appropriate. · Responsible for emergency situations.
All Priests: · In coordination with diocesan fiscal office, provide counsel and educational sessions to retired priests as well as priests planning to retire on overall retirement planning, including but not limited to benefits, Social Security, PBA, insurance and Medicare issues, lifestyle issues, priestly commitments after retired, long term care insurance and placement decisions. · Arrange for contracts with case management services when personal health care for the priest(s) becomes complicated. · Secure the proper end of life documents as required by the chancery. · Assist priest in arranging attendance at diocesan functions. · Provide support services at supervisor’s discretion.
Job Requirements and Qualifications
Knowledge: · Retirement planning, social security, Medicare, long-term care and other insurance coverages. · Community-based resource services available for elderly clients. · Knowledge of physical and psychological assessments. · Knowledge of geriatric medications and dietary needs.
Experience: · Two years of experience working with the elderly preferred.
Requirements: · Have a valid North Dakota Driver’s License. · Have a valid nursing license
To apply, please submit cover letter, resume, three references and diocesan application for employment (found through a link at the top of this page) to Denise Jordan, PO Box 1575, Bismarck, ND 58502, or email to [email protected].