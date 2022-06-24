Bismarck Diocese Statement on Supreme Court Ruling

BISMARCK, N.D. — Today marks the end of what can only be described as an almost 50-year national nightmare and tragedy. This decision ends the supreme injustice of the flawed Roe v. Wade decision. It, again, gives state and federal officials the ability to protect children in the womb in the law. I urge state and federal officials to take this opportunity to enact laws which protect the child in the womb and support pregnant and parenting mothers.
The Catholic Church has been praying and working tirelessly for this decision. We offer our gratitude to God and to all who have and continue to pray and work for the respect every human being deserves from conception to natural death and must have under the law.
Roe v. Wade denied one of America’s founding principles that all men and women are created equal, with God-given rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. The result was the deaths of millions of children and the psychological and physical wounding of countless women and men.
The challenge to protect every human life from abortion is not over and neither is our commitment to healing the wounds and social divisions brought on by abortion. As the Roman Catholic Bishop of Bismarck, I pledge to every woman and man our unwavering support and compassionate accompaniment as you seek healing from the wounds of abortion.
The Church Universal and the Diocese of Bismarck have an unerring and unwavering commitment to building a culture of life in our society which supports marriages and families in every aspect of their daily lives. Our marriage preparation and enrichment programs in the diocese are available to all and our support for the pregnancy resource centers across the Diocese of Bismarck will remain strong.
The Diocese of Bismarck continues to be committed to building that culture of life which protects the God-given dignity of every person from conception to natural death and which advances the common good of every person who is a child of God.