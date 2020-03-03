Bismarck Legatus chartered

Legatus, a Catholic lay organization for top business leaders, has taken root in the Bismarck Diocese.
It chartered as the 90th chapter with approximately 40 members, on Oct. 22, during Mass at the Our Lady of the Word chapel at the University of Mary. Bishop Kagan presided with concelebrants Msgr. James Shea, Fr. Craig Vasek, and Bismarck’s Legatus chaplain, Fr. Thomas Grafsgaard. A celebratory dinner followed at the Harold Schaeffer Leadership Center with special guest and founder, Tom Monaghan, giving congratulations and a talk. He travels from Michigan to every chartering event.
Although many Catholics are unfamiliar with Legatus, and most do not qualify since it is limited to the heads of large organizations, it exists to serve and strengthen the Church and promote the Gospel message. These men and women often navigate situations where culture and religion collide. Members are in key positions to do more than most, and they should, according to Monaghan.
Founder of Legatus
After the chartering ceremony, Monaghan greeted each new member. In his address following dinner, he shared his own story. The former owner of Domino’s Pizza sold the corporation for more than $1 billion in 1998 and owned the Detroit Tigers baseball team from 1983 to 1992 Despite such successes, he never forgot his Catholic faith.
In 1987, Monaghan had the opportunity to attend Mass with his hero, Pope St. John Paul II, in his private chapel in the Vatican. About an hour after that experience, the idea for Legatus came to him to create a professional organization that mixed business leadership with the Catholic faith.
On June 2, 1987, just one month after Monaghan met the Pope, Legatus took hold in Michigan with a meeting of 11 men in Ann Arbor. It has been growing ever since, currently with 2,800 executives and about 5,500 total members. Of the many ministries in which Monaghan has been involved, he still sees Legatus as having the greatest potential to change the world—as members have significant influence nationally and internationally, with so many people in various realms.
Fireside chat
During the customary “fireside chat” after his talk, Monaghan sat with moderator and Legatus vice-president, Vern Dosch, CEO at National Information Solutions Cooperative based in Mandan, to answer questions from the new members. One question was if perhaps the name “Dominos” for his pizza chain had come from the Latin word dominus which means, lord and master and often refers to our Lord, Jesus Christ.
Monaghan chuckled and said that was a nice thought, but the name was simply a new variation of Dominik’s the small pizza restaurant he and his brother, Tom, had bought in 1960 in Ypsilanti, Michigan. The restaurant became “Domino's” in 1965, a title invented by delivery driver Jim Kennedy.
Good for Bismarck Diocese
Bishop Kagan’s familiarity with Legatus goes back to his time as the Vicar General in the Diocese of Rockford (Illinois). His bishop had asked him to help form a chapter there. “As I began my work,” he said, “I was impressed by its Catholic identity as well as its specific mission to assist men and women who are leaders in business and professionals to grow in their faith and to bring their Catholic faith to the workplace in order to be examples of virtue for others.
“I am delighted that our Diocese of Bismarck now has a chapter of Legatus,” Bishop Kagan said. “Knowing the members, I am confident that they will benefit greatly in their personal and family lives of faith, and that they will continue to be even better examples for their colleagues.”
Each monthly meeting begins with confession and a rosary, Mass, dinner, a guest speaker, and then a brief time for business announcements. Father Thomas Grafsgaard serves as chaplain for the chapter at the request of the bishop. “I’ve come to really enjoy Legatus and am very grateful to Bishop Kagan for having asked me,” he said. “I am edified by how much they desire to live their faith in the workplace by being that leaven in society in living the Gospels and upholding Catholic social teaching.”
Member Shane Goettle, co-owner and CEO at Odney Advertising Agency in Bismarck, attended the chartering with his wife, Brenda. “Getting Catholic business leaders together on a regular basis to both form and strengthen their faith can produce nothing but good fruit,” he said. “Meeting Tom Monaghan at the chartering ceremony was a great privilege. His example—leveraging his business success into charitable endeavors—is noble and inspiring. We need more business leaders motivated to act on their faith, and that is the heart and soul of Legatus.”
Amy Schmidt, wife of Sid Schmidt, DDS, President of Prairie Rose Family Dentists in Bismarck, said that she looks forward to the monthly meetings and fellowship with like-minded business owners and their spouses. “Above all,” she said, “the many transformative, faith-filled speakers are fortifying our faith, marriage and discipleship in our daily life and in the work setting.”
Dan Ruby, President/CEO of Circle Sanitation Inc. in Minot and his wife, Lori, were also at the chartering. “My favorite thing about Legatus is that I get to meet people who understand the pressures of running a business, but they are also committed to growing in their faith and staying committed to our Lord God and His Church,” he said. “My goal is to become a better business owner for my customers, a better employer to my employees and, of course, to be a better husband, father and grandfather to my family.”
If you would like to learn know about joining Legatus, contact Abby Nagel at bismarck@legatus.org.