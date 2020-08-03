Bismarck-Mandan Knights of Columbus rosary and Eucharistic procession in Bismarck on Aug. 15

All the Bismarck-Mandan Knights of Columbus Councils have joined together to coordinate a family rosary and Eucharistic procession on Saturday, Aug. 15, the Feast of the Assumption. The rosary will begin at 9 a.m. sharp at the Light of Christ Academy at 1025 North 2nd Street at the Marian Grotto on the south side of the building. All individuals and families are welcome. Please enter through the east and west entrance gates to the field immediately south of the Academy. A Eucharistic procession to the N.D. State Capitol will immediately follow the rosary. Chairs will not be provided; please plan to stand, kneel on the grass, or bring a blanket as you deem necessary. Social distancing will be stressed for both the rosary and procession, and those who are not feeling well are encouraged to pray from their homes. If you have questions, call John Berger, event coordinator, at 701-319-8602.