Bismarck Women's Care Center Independent of Fargo

Bismarck, North Dakota – 1 in 6 babies in Burleigh County start with Women’s Care Center, thanks to strong ongoing support from generous donors throughout the local community. With such growth comes the need for local governance.
As of October 1, 2021, the Bismarck Women’s Care Center will no longer be an offshoot of the center in Fargo but will have its own independent board and fundraising. This is needed to support continued growth in our community.
In 2019, Bismarck became a Women’s Care Center, part of the largest, most successful pregnancy resource in the nation with 34 centers in 12 states. Bismarck served 447 women over the last year. 9 of 10 women chose life for their precious babies. Last year alone 145 babies were born to our Bismarck moms. In a few years, these babies will fill 7 kindergarten classrooms! Since becoming a Women’s Care Center, our center in Bismarck serves twice as many women. Over 500 babies have been saved!
“Because of great community support, Women’s Care Center serves more moms and babies than ever before in Burleigh County,” says Development Director Rebecca Obrigewitch. “As we continue to grow, it’s important to be good stewards of local resources.”
“And there is a direct and positive correlation between the commitment of our local partners and the number of babies saved.”
Women’s Care Center is hosting a new major fundraising event “Luxury Bingo” on November 10th. This one-of-a-kind event features high-end prizes, fabulous food, drink, and fun! Tickets are $100/person, and you can register online at BismarckBingo.org or text “BismarckBingo” to 41444.
All proceeds support the life-saving efforts of the Bismarck center.
“Your support helps pregnant women choose life for their babies, have healthy pregnancies and become more nurturing and self-sufficient parents,” says Obrigewitch.
Women’s Care Center not only provides free pregnancy tests and ultrasounds, but we offer individual counseling and parenting classes where moms – and dads – get great information and earn coupons to “spend” on brand new baby items in the on-site Crib Club store. Our loving counselors are there before, and after, a baby is born. Women’s Care Center is where families are built!
“Your investment in Women’s Care Center makes a real difference in our community,” says Obrigewitch. “But most importantly, for the next woman who walks through our door. You can be her hero.”