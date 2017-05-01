Blue Mass on May 16 honors public servants

by Amanda Evinger

The Bismarck Diocese is blessed to have many people who reflect genuine selflessness. A prime example of this type of person would be law enforcement officers, firefighters and emergency medical personnel. To honor their selfless sacrifice, on May 16, during National Peace Officers Memorial Week, our diocese holds a special Mass with Bishop Kagan at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit.



“This is our sixth year hosting the Blue Mass,” said Deacon Lonnie Grabowska (Corpus Christi-Bismarck), who currently serves as Deputy Director in the Bureau of Criminal Investigation. “The name Blue Mass originated because of the color of the uniforms worn by law enforcement personnel and other emergency responders across the country. The Blue Mass is an opportunity to honor the memory of those who lost their lives during the attacks of 911; and remember and pray for all active, retired, and deceased law enforcement officers, firefighters, and emergency medical personnel that have served in these invaluable disciplines.”



Including Grabowska, the Diocese of Bismarck has four deacons who are active or retired law enforcement officers—Deacon Doyle Schultz at Ascension, Bismarck; Deacon Terry Glatt at St. Mary’s, Bismarck; and Deacon Dennis Rohr at Christ the King, Mandan. As they reflect on the two callings to service, they see interesting parallels which help them understand God's overall plan for their lives.



Deacon Doyle, who has attended or assisted at every Blue Mass since its inception in the diocese said his 34-year career with the N.D. Highway Patrol was a life of service, much like the diaconate. “That’s the way we looked at it in the highway patrol— it was about protection and assistance for the people. Not too different from being a deacon, I suppose.”



Prison visits continue to be part of Deacon Doyle’s ministry as a deacon, an aspect he enjoys very much. He goes to the state penitentiary every First Friday for holy hour which, he said, turns into more than an hour while he prays the rosary and just talks with the guys.



“Bishop Kagan and I also go there on Christmas Day for Mass which ends up being very enjoyable for the guys and for us. People joke with me about wanting to put people in the jail when I was an officer and now I want to help them get out,” he said.



But, he sees the prison ministry as another way to serve God’s people, even though the irony is not lost on this former highway patrolman who is now of service to those in prison. “God’s leading me where He wants me and I hope I’m following.”



As Deacon Terry, a retired police officer having worked in both New Salem and Bismarck, shared, “There is an antiphon which reads, 'My life is at the service of the Gospel; God has given me this gift of his grace.' I served for four years in the military and for 23 years in law enforcement. Now, I am a deacon serving God's people. They are all positions of service. Looking back, I can see how being in law enforcement prepared me for the diaconate because it taught me how to help people.”



In fact, Deacon Terry once had a moving experience as a police officer that enriched his faith profoundly. “One time, another officer and I were assigned to help an intoxicated individual—the man was literally hanging onto a stop sign. We told him that if he could walk away we wouldn't take him to jail. He had wet his pants, and he started falling over as he walked away from the stop sign. For the first time, I saw Jesus in that man. It was like my soul connected with him, and I felt such compassion for him.”



Now as a deacon, Terry continues to “see Jesus” in others and bring His merciful presence to them. “I really enjoy serving God as a deacon,” he explained. “What I like most about it is assisting at Mass, and secondly, visiting our parishioners in the hospital, which surprises me, because I didn't have an interest in that sort of thing before.”



Deacon Dennis Rohr, who served as a Mandan City Police Chief before retiring in 2007 after 21 years on the force as well as a police officer in Kansas prior to that, also feels that the insight he gained from his years in law enforcement come in handy as he serves God's people.



“As a police officer, you get a broad view of human nature and learn about different issues that people struggle with—issues that most people are sheltered from knowing about,” he said. “This teaches you to be more realistic and understand people better. Being an officer taught me how to be a real problem-solver, which is a skill I use as a deacon as well.”



Over the years, Deacon Dennis has appreciated being able to come to the Blue Mass and be supported in his walk of faith. Like many events throughout our diocese, it shows that lay Catholics share a remarkable fellowship with one another—a fellowship that needs to be acknowledged.



“The Blue Mass is a great gathering for people of service to come to and share their faith with each other,” he noted. “It is important because it promotes spirituality among police officers and other emergency responders.”



The public is also welcome to attend and it has proven to be a meaningful opportunity for the Catholic community to come together and recognize what a gift people of service are to our community.



“Everyone has such a great time at the event, and it has really grown in scope,” Deacon Lonnie added. “The Mass is offered in thanksgiving for the service provided by emergency responders to our community. It is also an opportunity for all public servants to honor and remember our fallen comrades who have died in the past year. All law enforcement, fire, and emergency medical personnel, along with their family and friends are cordially invited to take part. We hope that everyone can come and offer their support.”



The 2017 Blue Mass will take place on Tuesday, May 16, at 5:30 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit in Bismarck. Bishop Kagan will preside and the honor guards from the National Department of Peace Officers Association (NDPOA) and the Fire Department will be represented as they take part in the Mass as well. A reception with refreshments will follow for all attendees.

