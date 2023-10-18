Breakfast at Christ the King Oct. 29

The Knights of Columbus will be hosting a breakfast at the Christ the King Parish Life Center on Sunday, Oct. 29, serving from 9 -11:30 a.m. The breakfast will include sausage, pancakes, scrambled eggs, loaded hash browns, juice and coffee for a free will offering. Proceeds from the breakfast will be used to support Christ the King Catholic Montessori School, whose mission is to enrich the minds and hearts of all students through the teachings of Christ in the Catholic tradition with the help of the Montessori Method. Christ the King is located at 505 10th Ave NW in Mandan. Everyone is welcome!