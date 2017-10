The Cathedral Knights of Columbus will be hosting a breakfast on Sunday, October 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Cathedral cafeteria. French toast, ham, fruit and coffee will be served. A free-will offering will be collected, with proceeds going to the NDSU Bison Newman Center building project. The current Newman facility is unable to provide the needs of their growing student body. Everyone is invited to attend. Learn more about the building project at www.bisoncatholic.org.