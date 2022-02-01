Breaking bread together in a new space

A total renovation of the kitchen and refresh of the dining space at the Emmaus Place was completed just in time for the retired priests of the diocese to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner together.
Emmaus Place is an eight-unit apartment home for retired priests of both the Bismarck and Fargo Dioceses. Located in the eastern side of Bismarck, the “house” consists of separate apartment units. The renovation project began at the end of July when the crew enlisted the help of the Bismarck Diocese seminarians home for the summer to do some of the “heavy lifting” to relocate the large, common kitchen and dining room to the temporary location in one of the empty apartments in the basement level.
Shortly after the move, demolition began, and work progressed on schedule. By mid-September, new cabinets, countertops and flooring were added. By October, new appliances arrived and were installed, and the finishing touches were in place in time for the men to gather for Thanksgiving in the newly-renovated area. In early January, Bishop Kagan enjoyed lunch with the men and blessed the new space.
Retired diocesan priest, Fr. Marv Klemmer, has resided at the Emmaus Place for 10 years and can’t say enough good things about the new kitchen and renovated dining room.
“Oh, yes, it’s so spacious!” Fr. Marv said. “I know the cooks are so pleased.”
The kitchen staff provide daily meals during the week and “leftovers” or lighter meals to be reheated over the weekend. The priests are also welcomed to cook on their own or as a group. Father Marv enjoys the extra space now that the kitchen layout has been improved.
“Before, when there were just two people in the kitchen, we ended up bumping into each other,” Fr. Marv said. “Now, we have plenty of room.” A few specific, new features he mentioned were the three refrigerators and the new dishwasher where items actually fit inside.
About the meals, fellowship and community enjoyed there by the retired priests, Fr. Marv added, “It’s such a gift to the diocese, it really is!”
It might be a truer statement to say the retired priests are a treasured gift to the diocese. Priests who make Emmaus Place their home often continue to remain active by saying Mass at senior living facilities and substituting for priests in parishes around the diocese.
About the Emmaus Place
Opened in 1986, the home offers community living to retired priests. While the priests live independently, there is a house director, as well as cooking staff who takes care of some basic needs. Several common areas consisting of a chapel, living room, recreational room, wellness center, kitchen and dining room connect the house and its priests to each other every day. Communal meals are offered Monday through Friday, and laundry and cleaning services are included. Two, four-unit garages are attached to the house.
Emmaus Place continues to be supported by generous donors, the Endowment for Retired Priests and the annual God’s Share Appeal.