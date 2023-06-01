Busy yourself with what matters to your faith

In June, our diocese and the universal Church celebrate several important feasts and solemnities. I say important because these specific days in June should have a direct and positive influence on our daily lives of faith.
The first Sunday of June, we celebrate the Solemnity of the Most Holy Trinity, which is the first and fundamental doctrine of the Catholic faith. Every other doctrine in which we profess our Catholic faith stems from the mystery of the Godhead. The second Sunday of June, we celebrate the Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ, or, as it is most popularly known, the Solemnity of Corpus Christi. The Church teaches us with absolute certainty that the Most Holy Eucharist is the source and summit of our lives. Clearly, if we do not believe that the Most Holy Eucharist is the Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity of Jesus under the appearance of bread and wine, we are not Catholic.
The Friday after the Solemnity of Corpus Christi we celebrate the Solemnity of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus. It is from the pierced Heart of Christ that the Church is born, the seven sacraments flow with their abundant graces for us, and we find the Divine Mercy of Jesus. The next day, Saturday, is the Feast of the Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Our Blessed Lady is the model disciple and the model of holiness for the whole Church. Her Immaculate Heart, not tainted by original sin, is undivided in her love for her Son and us, for whom she is our Mother as well.
June concludes with two more solemnities, that of the Nativity of St. John the Baptist on the 24th and that of Sts. Peter and Paul, Apostles, on the 29th. We know the place which these three great saints have in the life of the Church and should have in our daily lives of faith.
In the midst of these beautiful liturgical celebrations, I remind you of our own Eucharistic Congress which will be held on Friday, June 2 at the Bismarck Event Center, and the sacred ordination of three men to the priesthood of Jesus Christ on June 12 at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit. As you can see, this month of June is a busy month but, for all of us, it is being busy about what truly matters to us and our Catholic faith.