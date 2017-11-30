Called to serve

by Amanda Evinger

The Diocese of Bismarck has been blessed with two more deacons as Mike Mellmer and John Bachmeier were ordained Nov. 10 as permanent deacons by Bishop Kagan.



Deacon Mellmer is a farmer near Reeder and is serving at Sacred Heart parish. He and his wife, Heidi, have five children. Deacon Bachmeier, who is assigned to the Church of Saint Anne in Bismarck, is employed by Lillis Electric as a journeyman electrician. He and his wife, Tracy, have two grown sons.



Their vocation stories



About six years ago, Mike Mellmer had a near-death experience that changed the course of his life forever.



“I was undergoing a surgical procedure when the doctors made a mistake and I almost died,” he said. “They had zapper pads and the whole works on me, trying to save me. As I was lying there, preparing myself to die, I started praying the 'Our Father.' I was in severe pain, and was hemorrhaging. However, amazingly, when I was half-way through the prayer, my pain was instantly gone and my vitals came back to normal. God definitely saved my life at that moment.”



Ultimately, this traumatic experience brought about a truly pivotal moment in his spiritual life.



“I never really had much fear of dying because I figured I have gone to church all of my life, and have tried to be a good person. But, when I was facing death, I realized that I really was not ready to go yet—that God expected more of me than I had been giving to Him,” Mike explained. “I saw that He had special plans for me, and I needed to find out what they were.”



This sense that God indeed had “special plans” in store for Mike’s life proved to be true. Christ was calling him to something higher—an extraordinary calling to the diaconate. And, the more he opened his heart to it, the more support he received from Christ and others, especially his wife, Heidi.



“I had a couple of priests who encouraged me to go into the diaconate, but I never realized I was actually being called to do so until I went through my near-death experience,” he said. “My wife Heidi has also been so encouraging and supportive about me pursuing the diaconate. She is my angel!”



In many ways, Mike feels that Heidi's passion for Christ and the Catholic Church has brought beautiful graces to his soul as well.



“Heidi has had a huge influence on my vocation,” he shared. “She is a convert and is very into her faith. She studied hard and became a fully initiated Catholic in her 20's because she really wanted to, not because she had to. I am a cradle Catholic, and all throughout my childhood I went to religion class and even to daily Mass, because I had to—not necessarily because it meant something to me personally, like it does now.”



In addition to Heidi, Michael's five children have also motivated him to fulfill his divine calling.



“When I was laying on the operating table, all I could think about was that I didn't want to leave my children without a father,” he says. “My children mean so much to me, and I am very proud of them. They are all faithful Catholics and great workers. As a deacon, I hope to lead them in faith by my example and be there for them in a new way.”



Michael is also looking forward to giving his heart of service to the Church in meaningful ways.



“I have always loved to serve others,” he expresses. “I am on different boards, and help out as a fireman and a first responder. The diaconate is similar to what I've been doing. It is about helping others in need, but more specifically, with their spiritual needs.”



In contrast to Mike’s more abrupt awakening, Deacon John Bachmeier’s vocation story began more as a gentle nudge. About 15 years ago, the Lord began to knock on the door of his soul in a gentle way, even though he wasn't really up for listening.



“Over time, a number of close Catholic friends asked me individually if I had ever considered being a deacon,” John said. “I always just felt in response, 'No, I don't feel called to it.' However, as time went on, I would get a thought in my head every few months that I should be a deacon. At first, I thought it was just my ego, so I brushed it off. Eventually, I asked my spiritual director and he said, 'Yes, you should be—just ask your wife first.'”



With her approval, the calling was undeniable.



“My wife was behind me one hundred percent!” John said. “A peace came over me, and I knew I had made the right decision.”



Now, at this point in the game, neither of them are looking back. Since Deacon John entered the formation program five years ago, he and Tracy have unearthed some of the greatest “gems” of our sacred faith, and embraced the truth of the Gospel in a new way.



“We learned to see the depth and the richness of Catholicism, and why we have the faith traditions we have,” John said. “We also learned about how being a deacon is really about taking care of people's souls and leading them to Heaven.”



As John's main “cheerleader,” Tracy finds that God generously blesses her in return.



“The wives of the men in diaconate formation are involved throughout the entire process, so I went with John to his classes,” Tracy said. “We really enjoyed going together and learned a lot from it. We have also grown closer to Christ and to one another. I am very excited for John, and for us as a couple. From the very beginning, when he told me he wanted to pursue this endeavor, I felt called to pray for him. I want to support him and the Church in whatever way God is calling me to do so.”



Deacon John is enthusiastic about serving the Church and being open to whatever God's will is for him.



“I am open to serving however I am needed,” he said. “Soon, I will be blessed with the opportunity to baptize my niece's baby. I am looking forward to being there for my family and extended family as a deacon, and they are really excited for me. It is wonderful to have their prayers!”



He also can't help but feel privileged to be able to serve the people of the diocese.



“I believe we have a very good shepherd in Bishop Kagan, as well as a lot of great people, University of Mary professors and priests in our diocese,” John said. “We are very blessed. Throughout the formation process, I saw the richness of the faith in our diocese.”



