Badlands Choice Clinic is training sonographers, and we need your help. We are currently seeking pregnant women, primarily in their first and second trimester, to assist us as ultrasound models. Catch a sneak peak of your babe, and help our RNs learn at the same time. All scans are read by our Doc, and sent to your Doc. All models will receive a mother's layette in gratitude for their time! Call 701-483-9353 to schedule an appointment or email us at badlandschoiceclinic@gmail.com.