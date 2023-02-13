Calling those who want to build a Culture of LIFE!

The Diocese of Bismarck Respect Life Office is offering a 6 week formation on how to pray, reflect, and accompany a woman in an unexpected pregnancy. Utilizing the series composed by the Sisters of Life and the McGrath Institute for Church Life, Into Life: Love Changes Everything, you will be formed in what it means to deeply listen to and understand the heart of another, how to rejoice in the beauty of the individual person, and what it means to truly accompany someone into God’s life and freedom. Please join us every Saturday in Lent, 2/25, 3/4, 3/11, 3/18, 3/25, 4/1, at 8:30 am-12 pm (optional 8 am Mass at Cathedral) at the Center for Pastoral Ministry, 520 N. Washington St. Bismarck, ND 58501. To RSVP or to learn more, please contact Alyssa Horn at ahorn@bismarckdiocese.com.