Campus Ministry at NDSU

Do you know a student heading to NDSU this fall? Let them know about St. Paul’s Newman Center. St. Paul’s Newman Center is the bisonCatholic community. It’s a place where students come to encounter Christ on the campus of NDSU. Through the sacraments, bible studies, discipleship, retreats, and social activities, students are encouraged to pursue virtue. They are equipped to live a dynamic Catholic life amid a secular campus. Help an NDSU-bound student set themselves up for success! Invite them to join the bisonCatholic community by registering at bisonCatholic.org.