Can a Catholic believe in reincarnation?

As a Catholic pastor, I would prefer not to expend time and energy arguing over the notion of reincarnation (from the Latin, re: again; incarnare: to take on flesh), the idea that upon death, one’s human soul can become embodied once again, taking on a new existence in another material life form.
Why? Because reincarnation makes no sense. If, as adherents of reincarnation postulate, there are a set number of souls (they are never created or destroyed) and each one merely takes on a new mode of existence, then how do you account for the historical increase in world population, but not a net increase in the number of souls to animate these bodies? More troubling are those adherents of reincarnation who believe that the soul upon death, due to bad karma, could become embodied in a lesser life form, such as vermin. The idea that a rational being could be reduced to an irrational being casts aside the order and dignity of creation as set forth by God, with man created in God’s image and likeness and God taking on human form in Jesus Christ. Yet, despite the inherent contradictions in reincarnation, I believe it must be addressed because those Catholics who posit belief in it may be in danger of losing their salvation.
The most troubling element of reincarnation is the notion that essentially there is no need for a Redeemer, Jesus Christ, who redeems us and saves us by the grace of His cross and Resurrection. With reincarnation, we become our own “redeemers” of sorts, because each person purifies themselves with their series of embodiments in various life forms until they reach the desired state of perfection. Even this last state of “perfection” is contrary to the Christian faith, because rather than entering into the presence of God in heaven, those who adhere to reincarnation believe that they become God; they are consumed into an energy which they loosely call “The Divine.” The original sin of Adam and Eve, once again, enters into play: the creature wants to become God. Any Catholic who entertains the concept of reincarnation has essentially rejected the Christian faith, because as St. Paul reminds us, “We have fixed our hope on the living God, who is the Savior of all men” (I Timothy 4:10).
Reincarnation could also lead people away from salvation by justifying sinful behaviors which can be accommodated to reincarnation but not to the Christian faith. For one, reincarnation might justify the taking of one’s life, with the belief that if you are not happy in this life, then just try to seek that elusive happiness in your next embodiment. It may also lead to a hedonistic way of living, seeking all the pleasures in this world for one’s selfish interests. If you cheated from others and trampled upon their needs in this life, so be it; you can always atone for it in the next reincarnation.
A callousness towards the plight of others might also result from belief in reincarnation because those suffering in this life are “paying their debts” for bad karma. Why should I worry about a destiny they created for themselves; it’s their own fault. But this contradicts the Christian duty to love one’s neighbor and do good to them. If you read carefully the Judgment of the Nations account of St. Matthew’s Gospel, you will note that those judged worthy of heaven or hell were judged not by faith alone, but by a charity which animated their faith: “What you did for one of the least of my brothers, you did for me” (Matthew 25:40). To deny our neighbor help in their needs may lead to the soul being denied the glory of God’s Kingdom.
Thus, for all the reasons above, reincarnation is a great danger to the Christian soul, because it offers an open door to the lies and works of the Evil One, who uses this false teaching to lead souls away from the portals of heaven.
At its core, reincarnation is diametrically opposed to the Christian faith, especially regarding one’s salvation. Revelation is clear: life on earth is linear, leading to our final judgement and life, with or without God, for all eternity. In the Letter to the Hebrews, we read, “And just as it is appointed for men to die once, and after that comes judgement” (9:27). Give your life completely to Jesus Christ in this life because there is no second chance. Indeed, we are all granted one life on this earth, so live it well.
Fr. Benz is pastor at Sacred Heart, Glen Ullin, St. Ann, Hebron, and St. Joseph, Grant County. If you have a question you were afraid to ask, now is the time to ask it! Simply email your question to info@bismarckdiocese.com with “Question Afraid to Ask” in the subject line.