Can I receive communion in a non-Catholic church?

When we walk forward to receive Holy Communion at Catholic Mass, we are told by the minister that this is the “Body of Christ.” We respond by saying “Amen,” meaning we agree that what we are receiving is truly the Body of Jesus. As Catholics, that is what we believe. The bread and wine placed upon the altar are consecrated by a validly ordained priest and are changed into the real Body and Blood of Jesus. We call this miraculous change “transubstantiation,” and it is at the heart of our Faith.
The same is not true in Protestant churches. Some of these churches believe they have a kind of real presence of Jesus in their communion. Others see their communion as only a symbolic reenactment of the Last Supper. But the reality is that these churches do not have, in their communion, the Real Presence of Jesus Christ. As Protestantism developed five centuries ago, it abandoned many of the sacraments, including the sacrament of holy orders and, thus, the ordained priesthood. Without validly ordained priests, the celebration of Mass is not possible. Therefore, the real presence of Jesus Christ in Holy Communion is not found in these churches.
Receiving communion in any church, Catholic or otherwise, is a public act signifying agreement with that faith tradition. This is why only Catholics who are in a state of grace should receive Holy Communion at Catholic Mass. As St. Justin Martyr put it, about the year 151 A.D., “We call this food Eucharist, and no one else is permitted to partake of it, except one who believes our teaching to be true … and is thereby living as Christ enjoined. For not as common bread nor common drink do we receive these.” Receiving Communion in a Catholic church is to profess, publicly, that one is a Catholic. If one does not believe what the Catholic Church teaches on matters of faith and morals, they should not receive Catholic Holy Communion.
Likewise, to receive communion in a non-Catholic church is to profess that one believes what that denomination professes, at least about communion. It thus makes no sense for a Catholic to desire to partake of communion in a non-Catholic church.
In fact, the Catholic Church’s Canon Law explains that Catholics can receive Holy Communion licitly only from Catholic ministers (Canon 844). The only exception to this rule applies when it is impossible to access a Catholic minister. In that case, a Catholic may receive Communion from a minister of another church which has valid holy orders and Eucharist. Protestant churches do not have valid holy orders, nor a real Eucharist to offer, so this exception does not apply to them.
So, if a Catholic is joining in worship with family or friends at a non-Catholic church, they should decline to partake in communion, even if invited to do so. We should pray and hope for a day when we are all reunited at the one altar of Christ, where His Real Presence abides.