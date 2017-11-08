CANA Dinner February 18

Whether you’ve been married 1 week or 80 years you know marriage is beautiful and difficult, joyful and frustrating, life-giving and continual work. Marriage is a gift that spouses give to each other and both receive from God. Marriage is worth celebrating! Come join us for a night to celebrate and renew the gift of marriage God has blessed you with. The evening will include: 5 p.m. - Appetizers and cash bar; 6 p.m. - Blessing and Renewal of Vows by Bishop Kagan; 6:15 p.m. - Dinner; 7 p.m. - Presentation by Dr. James Link on Marriage; 8 p.m. - Dance. Register at bismarckdiocese.com/cana $50/couple