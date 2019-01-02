Cana Dinners, Feb. 9, Bismarck and Feb. 16, Dickinson

CELEBRATE and ENRICH your marriage. The Diocese of Bismarck will again host the CANA Dinner. This year we will celebrate in two different cities. You are welcome to join us in Bismarck on February 9, at the Ramkota or in Dickinson on February 16, at Lady J’s. The event begins at 5 p.m. local time in each location. The event includes a marriage blessing, dinner, a marriage enrichment presentation, concluding with a dance. The cost per couple is $50. Registration is mandatory, please go to bismarckdiocese.com/cana to register for the event. For questions, please call Tara Brooke at the Diocese of Bismarck.