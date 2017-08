Please join us, all money raised will help Father with medical bills and expenses. Saturday, September 16, following 4:30 p.m. Mass at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church. Zeeland City Hall, 211 S. Main, Zeeland, ND, 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. Hamburgers and hot dogs, bring a dish to share if you wish. Free will offering. Silent auction will be held – please bring donated items to the city hall. Matching funds up to $1000 by Catholic United Financial.