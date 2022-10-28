Candlelight Prayer Vigil in Moorhead Nov. 6

All are welcome to a candlelight vigil to conclude the Moorhead 40 Days for Life on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 5 p.m. on the public sidewalk outside of the Red River Women's Clinic in Moorhead, Minn. Feel free to bring a flower to place on the sidewalk for the unborn babies and lives effected. There will also be donations collected for the Women's Care Center. They are in need of diapers sizes 4, 5 and 6 as well as baby wipes, shampoo and lotion. For more information, visit 40daysforlife.com/moorhead. Parishes: For bulletin graphic, see event poster titled "Candlelight Vigil" under the documents tab on the far left.