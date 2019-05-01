Care for spiritual well-being

by Jolene Obrigewitch, Home On The Range Development Director
Home On The Range (HOTR) recently welcomed Josh Helvik as their new pastoral assistant.
HOTR is a licensed resident care facility for teenage youth in western North Dakota under the auspices of the Diocese of Bismarck.
Josh brings a wealth of experience, enthusiasm and passion to the spiritual department. He started working at HOTR in the boys’ dormitory. While working in the dorms, Josh formed many personal relationships with the boys and girls. These personal relationships with the children have inspired the youth to participate more often in spiritual activities or groups, attend church services, or take part in moral development groups.
“We have several activities each week all developed with the concern for our residents’ spiritual well-being,” stated Josh. “Because our residents come to us sometimes with no spiritual background, we work hard to meet each of their needs spiritually.”
The impact the spiritual experience has on the children is life-changing, as stated by this recent testimonial from one of the HOTR residents. “Before I got to HOTR I had no relationship with God. But, since I have been here, I have formed a relationship with Him. Ever since I have developed this relationship with God, I feel happier with life. Because of HOTR, I have faith and will continue to build on that faith when I leave HOTR. If it wasn’t for HOTR, I wouldn't even be thinking about God. I would be still struggling and doing bad if I didn't have Jesus in my life now.”
The children have been watching the History channel television mini-series called “The Bible” and are now watching the follow-up sequel called “A.D. The Bible Continues.” This helps the residents to learn of Bible stories that many never had the opportunity to learn when growing up.
The resident center also offers spiritual guidance for the girls with a grief support and prayer group. The group members discuss loss and tragedies that have happened in their lives. They learn the overcoming power of prayer and how, through Christ, we can do all things. The residents learn biblical perspectives of dealing with loss in life. This time has been a blessing to those who attend. They learn how to support each other as they struggle with grief and loss and they learn to pray for one another and share each other’s burdens.
There is also chapel service for all residents so they can learn the Gospel. The benefits of having a relationship with Christ are the focus here. They learn about the love of God and faith for being successful in life. Father Dan Berg, pastor at the Churches of St. John the Baptist in Beach, St. Mary in Golva and St. Mary in Medora, comes once a month during chapel time for Mass.
“We are always looking for residents we feel would do well at SEARCH in Medora,” stated Josh. “Our hopes are to be able to have some of them attend in the near future. We also plan on introducing interested residents to the Stations of the Cross in the Chapel.”
Sometimes, it’s an employee who passionately believes in Jesus and His saving Grace who makes the biggest impression on the children, as illustrated in this testimonial from another HOTR resident. “God affected my view point at life since coming to Home On the Range. I never looked at the positives in life. The staff in the spiritual program started talking to me more about Jesus, and what He is capable of. I wanted that in my life so I really started looking into what God was all about. I started a relationship and I realized that all of the obstacles I have in my life are actually opportunities. I am so very thankful for staff, spiritual programs and God. My life right now has turned around!”
One of Josh’s goals is to give the children spiritual experiences outside of Home On The Range. Josh is spearheading a golf tournament to raise money for the spiritual department’s special events and activities. The Dakota Scramble for Home On the Range will be held on Sunday, June 30 at Bully Pulpit Golf Course near Medora. Find out more or register your team at the HOTR website at www.hotrnd.com/category/news-events.
He is also working with a contemporary Christian band to perform a concert at Home On The Range for its youth, and any youth groups from the surrounding communities.
About HOTR Home On The Range is licensed to care for 36 boys and girls, ages 12-19. The facility is in western North Dakota near the town of Sentinel Butte. For more information on any of the spiritual events contact Josh at joshh@hotrnd.com; or to contribute to support the children’s spiritual development visit www.hotrnd.com.