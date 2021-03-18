Caritas Award luncheon May 11

The public is invited to join the Catholic Charities ND’s Annual Caritas Award Luncheon on Tuesday, May 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for lunch and a program. The event will be held at Spirit of Life Church in Mandan with special guest Bishop David Kagan as Catholic Charities North Dakota honors Marci Loomis for her leadership and service to the poor through the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. Visit www.CatholicCharitiesND.org to learn more. Due to social distancing requirements, guests need to RSVP by emailing dinner@catholiccharitiesnd.org or calling 701-235-4457 no later than Tuesday, May 4.