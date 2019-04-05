Caritas Award luncheon May 14

The Caritas Award luncheon will be held Tuesday, May 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Spirit of Life Church in Mandan with special guest Bishop David Kagan hosted by Catholic Charities North Dakota. All are welcome to attend this free luncheon to honor Corrine Iron Shield-Many Horses for her work serving the people of Standing Rock. There is no cost to attend, but RSVPs are requested by Monday, May 6. Learn more online at www.CatholicCharitiesND.org and email dinner@catholiccharitiesnd.org or call Chad at (701) 235-4457 to save your spot.