Caritas Award May 10

The public is invited to join the Catholic Charities North Dakota’s Annual Caritas Award Luncheon on Tuesday, May 10 from 11:30-1:00 for lunch and a program. The event will be held at Church of Ascension in Bismarck, with special guest Bishop David Kagan, as Catholic Charities N.D. honors the Daughters of Mary Immaculate of Guadalupe for their service to the North Dakota Hispanic community. Visit www.CatholicCharitiesND.org to learn more. RSVP by emailing dinner@catholiccharitiesnd.org or calling 701-235-4457 no later than Tuesday, May 3. An RSVP is required due to limited capacity.