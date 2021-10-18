Cathedral 75th celebration

As part of the celebration of its 75th anniversary, the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit in Bismarck will host a 40 Hours Devotion on Nov. 19, 20 and 21. The 40 Hours Devotion is a special 40-hour period of continuous prayer made before the Blessed Sacrament in solemn exposition. The event includes Eucharistic Adoration in the main body of the church, Masses, confessions, and Fr. Russ Kovash will lead a parish mission with a series of homilies. All are welcome to attend as much of the 40 hours as their schedule permits. Adoration during this event is open to everyone in the diocese. At least two adorers are needed for each hour during the three-day period. Go to cathedralparish.com for a full schedule and to sign up for adoration or you may call the parish office at 223-1033.